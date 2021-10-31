Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Margaret Jaszowska
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 31, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D800
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Cake Images
breakfast
provance
vintage food photography
food and drink
food_photography
food photographer
vintage photo
cake decorating
cooking
cook book
baking
Cupcake Images & Pictures
cupcake bakery
Pink Backgrounds
muffin
muffin tin
breakfast in bed
vintage photography
Cake Images
Free images
Related collections
Noël - Christmas holiday - winter
821 photos
· Curated by Skön Communication
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
RESTO FOOD
183 photos
· Curated by Cami Calabozo
Food Images & Pictures
Coffee Images
drink
back2you elementi
193 photos
· Curated by paolagiorgia zago
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Blue Wallpapers