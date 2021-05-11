Go to Matteus Silva's profile
Available for hire
Download free
water droplets on green plant
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
Grass Backgrounds
vegetation
droplet
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos

Related collections

Surf
128 photos · Curated by Nadezda Viugina
surf
Sports Images
outdoor
Drinkables
108 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
drinkable
drink
Food Images & Pictures
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking