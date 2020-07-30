Go to Vitalie Sitnic's profile
@vitalisit
Download free
woman in black jacket and gray fur scarf
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Moieciu, Romania
Published on Canon, EOS 650D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Patri

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

romania
moieciu
brasov
moieciu
patricia
portret
face
Winter Images & Pictures
fur
Girls Photos & Images
predeal
HD Blue Wallpapers
apparel
clothing
hood
human
People Images & Pictures
sweatshirt
sweater
coat
Free pictures

Related collections

Light
465 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking