Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olena Sergienko
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 3, 2020
Google, Pixel 4 XL
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
fern
HD Forest Wallpapers
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
plants
Leaf Backgrounds
mother nature
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
carpathians mountains
ukraine
ukrainian mountains
Travel Images
traveling
carpathians
Mountain Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Teal Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
nature
47 photos
· Curated by Femke Schreurs
Nature Images
plant
Flower Images
rustic - general
124 photos
· Curated by Hannah G
rustic
furniture
HD Grey Wallpapers
Nature
28 photos
· Curated by Andrea Woods
Nature Images
plant
HD Green Wallpapers