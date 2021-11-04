Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Adi Nasta
@adinasta
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bali, Indonesia
Published
on
November 4, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Wedding detail decoration
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
bali
indonesia
Wedding Backgrounds
wedding decoration
wedding details
plant
blossom
Flower Images
petal
flower arrangement
flower bouquet
dahlia
Light Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Nordic Countries
60 photos · Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
Cloudy
876 photos · Curated by Tim Mossholder
cloudy
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
City Life
45 photos · Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building