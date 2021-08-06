Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dolores Preciado
@dolorespreciado
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beef skewer with onion, peppers, Indian curry style
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
meal
dish
appetite
asian
barbecue
appetizing
catering
bbq
beef
bread
Chicken Images & Pictures
cooked
cooking
cuisine
curry
delicious
dinner
grill
healthy
Free pictures
Related collections
Flora
40 photos
· Curated by Jess Bailey
flora
Flower Images
petal
Monotone
54 photos
· Curated by Gretchen Seelenbinder
monotone
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
Go there together.
189 photos
· Curated by Alvis Ng
outdoor
HQ Background Images
People Images & Pictures