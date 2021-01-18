Go to Patrice Bouchard's profile
@patriceb
Download free
black and white bird on tree branch during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A pileated Woodpecker try to find some food in the old stump.

Related collections

Birds
17 photos · Curated by Patrice Bouchard
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
cedar waxwing
Woodpecker
2 photos · Curated by Brett Blumenthal
woodpecker
Birds Images
HD Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking