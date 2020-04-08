Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bruce Meier
@brucemeier
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
New York, NY, USA
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Covid 19. Face Mask
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
ny
usa
clothing
apparel
People Images & Pictures
human
footwear
sunglasses
accessory
accessories
shoe
riding boot
boot
pants
finger
female
hat
Public domain images
Related collections
we are made of stars
61 photos
· Curated by Jen Palmer
Star Images
outdoor
night
Wildflowers
65 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
wildflower
Flower Images
plant
People - anonymous
151 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man