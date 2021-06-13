Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anotia Wang
@anotia
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shenzhen, 广东省中国
Published
on
June 13, 2021
OnePlus, LE2120
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
In a shopping mall. Shot on OnePlus x Hasselblad.
Related tags
shenzhen
广东省中国
mall
lobby
indoors
room
floor
building
architecture
flooring
convention center
office building
HD Windows Wallpapers
lighting
housing
corridor
hall
Backgrounds
Related collections
Anxiety
188 photos
· Curated by Katie Woelz
anxiety
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Explore more
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
explore
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Plant life
541 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
Life Images & Photos
plant
Flower Images