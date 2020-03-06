Go to Karsten Winegeart's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white and brown long coated small dog wearing santa hat
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Austin, TX, USA
Published on SONY, ILCE-7SM2
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Santa's little helper

Related collections

DOGUINHOS
54 photos · Curated by Julia Winck
doguinho
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
Party
18 photos · Curated by Alexander Safin
Party Backgrounds
Light Backgrounds
Christmas Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking