Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Grafton
@grafton360
Download free
Share
Info
San Diego, CA, USA
Published on
April 6, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
San Diego, California under a stormy ceiling.
Related collections
flowers
177 photos
· Curated by Lenka
Flower Images
plant
blossom
Meaning of Marriage
78 photos
· Curated by Mark Harris
marriage
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
TRAVEL
90 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Travel Images
building
architecture
Related tags
building
HD City Wallpapers
urban
town
office building
HD Grey Wallpapers
high rise
san diego
metropolis
outdoors
ca
usa
Nature Images
spire
architecture
tower
steeple
downtown
California Pictures
Thunderstorm Pictures
Free pictures