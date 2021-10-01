Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Dmitriy Frantsev
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
4d
ago
iPhone 7 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
roof
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
building
architecture
dome
tile roof
tower
Backgrounds
Related collections
Food
92 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
plant
love
26 photos
· Curated by Oliver Korb
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
human
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos
· Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures