Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
BhaktapurPharping
Published
on
June 12, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
View of Pharping valley near Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
bhaktapurpharping
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
ground
soil
hay
straw
land
field
Public domain images
Related collections
Facial Recognition
1,827 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Retro
29 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
HD Retro Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures