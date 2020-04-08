Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Vivek Doshi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
Published
on
April 8, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Dew Drops
Related tags
gandhinagar
gujarat
india
Brown Backgrounds
blossom
Rose Images
Flower Images
plant
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #123: Billabong
7 photos
· Curated by Billabong
sea
HD Blue Wallpapers
wafe
The Bench Collection
10 photos
· Curated by Bench Accounting
work
Website Backgrounds
business
Traveling
364 photos
· Curated by Diego Naves
traveling
HD Grey Wallpapers
building