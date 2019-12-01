Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Theodor Vasile
@theodorrr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cambridge, UK
Published
on
December 1, 2019
NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Don't look at me
Related tags
cambridge
uk
Animals Images & Pictures
swan
Nature Images
brid
black swan
lake
swan lake
Beautiful Pictures & Images
white swan
Birds Images
Penguin Pictures & Images
Backgrounds
Related collections
Earth's Friends
14 photos
· Curated by Theodor Vasile
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
uk
01-06-"Lady of the Lake"-C-1P
27 photos
· Curated by Vee W
lake
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
animals
87 photos
· Curated by Nicole Grigor
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
mammal