Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Andreas Pajuvirta
@anaspata
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Stockholm
Published
on
January 24, 2020
Canon, EOS M50
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Giant hallway
Related tags
stockholm
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
lighting
building
architecture
indoors
interior design
apse
altar
church
corridor
home decor
aisle
crypt
flooring
Free stock photos
Related collections
Wedding
1,211 photos
· Curated by Joanna Kłosińska
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
marriage
Repeating image backdrops
90 photos
· Curated by Michelle L
backdrop
wall
HD Brick Wallpapers
Follow Me
57 photos
· Curated by Maarten van den Heuvel
People Images & Pictures
human
man