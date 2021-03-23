Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Tony Lomas
@tony_lomas
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
March 23, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Miniature daffodil with heart-shaped bokeh background
Related tags
daffodil
Flower Backgrounds
Heart Images
HQ Background Images
plant
blossom
Flower Images
Free images
Related collections
Live for Less
35 photos
· Curated by Gavin Campbell-Wilson
plant
People Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
HOLIDAYS...CELEBRATE
320 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
HD Holiday Wallpapers
decoration
Christmas Images
Collection #143: Cabin Porn
4 photos
· Curated by Cabin Porn
cabin
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers