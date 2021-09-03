Go to Chong Wei's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green pine trees near lake and mountain range
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Moraine Lake, Alberta, Canada
Published agoFree to use under the Unsplash License

Moraine Lake, the most photographed lake.

Related collections

Beasties
121 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
beasty
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Ebony
3,099 photos · Curated by Lisha Reid
ebony
united state
daytona beach
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking