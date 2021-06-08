Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Raimond Klavins
@raimondklavins
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pharping, Dakshinkali, Непал
Published
on
June 8, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Boudha sculpture in summer Kathmandu Nepal
Related tags
pharping
dakshinkali
непал
worship
architecture
building
HD Art Wallpapers
Buddha Images
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
shrine
sculpture
statue
Free stock photos
Related collections
Introspection
36 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Psalms Workbook
40 photos
· Curated by Erin Nausin
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
The Architecture Catwalk
17 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
architecture
building
line