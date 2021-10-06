Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kelsey Weinkauf
@kejeki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 6, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
beige
spotted
spot
oak
Brown Backgrounds
spots
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Nature Images
tan
Fall Images & Pictures
plant
fungus
Free images
Related collections
Collection #73: Chris Messina
9 photos
· Curated by Chris Messina
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Great New Zealand Collection (NZ)
74 photos
· Curated by Werner Sevenster
nz
zealand
new
Lights
171 photos
· Curated by Agostino Famlonga
Light Backgrounds
night
Fireworks Images & Pictures