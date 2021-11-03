Go to Seth Gerak's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7C
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

church
singing
worship service
church music
church singing
People Images & Pictures
human
stage
Musician Pictures
musical instrument
performer
leisure activities
indoors
room
interior design
music band
theater
crowd
Backgrounds

Related collections

Blurred/in motion
100 photos · Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
That Asian Life
244 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
asian
People Images & Pictures
human
Journey
88 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
journey
road
outdoor
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking