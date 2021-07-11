Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Beji, Kedungbanténg, Banyumas, Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
July 11, 2021
Canon EOS Kiss X3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
lotus flower on fish pond, purwokerto
Related tags
banyumas
central java
indonesia
beji
kedungbanténg
plant
lotus flower
HQ Background Images
teratai
bunga teratai
mufid majnun
lotus
Beautiful Pictures & Images
natural
HD Wallpapers
purwokerto
anther
Flower Images
blossom
petal
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Collection #7: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
collection
outdoor
sunlight
Fields
53 photos
· Curated by laze.life
field
outdoor
Grass Backgrounds
Think Yellow
931 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
colour