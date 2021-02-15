Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Lucas Alexander
@ucaslexander
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
microphone
recording studio
recording
microphone stand
Brown Backgrounds
electrical device
lamp
Free stock photos
Related collections
Architecture
161 photos
· Curated by Hussein Horack
architecture
building
HD City Wallpapers
Words to Inspire
97 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
inspire
word
sign
Wings
31 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
wing
Airplane Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images