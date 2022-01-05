Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Aigul Galova
@agushagalova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
building
fir
abies
architecture
roof
shrine
temple
worship
conifer
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Sport
48 photos · Curated by Alex King
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures
team
Foodish
237 photos · Curated by Rebecca Matthews
foodish
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
water
589 photos · Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers