Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Erik Mclean
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 7, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
gauge
tachometer
tower
clock tower
building
architecture
wristwatch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
architectural
356 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
architectural
architecture
building
City Life
45 photos
· Curated by Mike Tannenbaum
Life Images & Photos
HD City Wallpapers
building
Collection #15: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
Leaf Backgrounds
plank
HD Autumn Wallpapers