Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alois Komenda
@aloisk
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A toy skeleton, which is wearing a mask, is sitting at a bar table.
Related tags
skeleton
bones
death
hygiene
corona
covid-19
mask
HD White Wallpapers
virus
HD Blue Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Sunshine vibes
65 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic
1,138 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
covid-19
pandemic
coronavirus
holidays
449 photos
· Curated by Lisha Reid
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures