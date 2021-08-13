Go to Praveen Thirumurugan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
black chess piece on chess board
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Chess game being played

Related collections

Around Boston
272 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
boston
united state
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking