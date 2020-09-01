Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Nick Fewings
@jannerboy62
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sturminster Marshall, Wimborne, UK
Published
on
September 1, 2020
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sturminster marshall
wimborne
uk
Food Images & Pictures
egg
eggs
fresh
Chicken Images & Pictures
basket
straw
HD White Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
farm
produce
free range
natural
eleven
burger
Free stock photos
Related collections
Scouse Mr D
37 photos
· Curated by Lily Watson
Food Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
CFP
12 photos
· Curated by Judy Milner
cfp
farm
Chicken Images & Pictures
Poultry
67 photos
· Curated by Refiloe Mokonyane
poultry
egg
Food Images & Pictures