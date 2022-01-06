Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 6, 2022
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plectrum
guitar pick
guitarpick
guitar
guitar gear
play guitar
guitarist
electric guitar
guitars
acoustic guitar
Brown Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
human
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pastel + Sparkle
90 photos · Curated by Melanie Lea
HD Pastel Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Northside #01
31 photos · Curated by Axel Antas-Bergkvist
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Snow Wallpapers
Vertical
184 photos · Curated by Cassie Criminger
vertical
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers