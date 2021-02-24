Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Saksham Kumar
@sakshamk117ue
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nainital, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
February 25, 2021
--,
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
nainital
uttarakhand
india
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
mount everest
HD Blue Wallpapers
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
Nature Images
outdoors
wilderness
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
peak
fir
abies
vegetation
countryside
Free pictures
Related collections
Abstract and Textures
239 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Abstract Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Nature
63 photos · Curated by Jarrod Freeman
Nature Images
outdoor
rock
Collection #31: Crew
9 photos · Curated by Crew
Cloud Pictures & Images
building
HD Grey Wallpapers