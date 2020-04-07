Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Clément Dellandrea
@clementdellandrea
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Statue of Liberty National Monument, New York, État de New York, États-Unis
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Low angle view of the Statue of Liberty, New York
Related tags
New York Pictures & Images
statue of liberty national monument
état de new york
états-unis
statue
sightseeing
liberty
low angle
famous place
landmark
daylight
iconic
HD Wallpapers
united states
bright
HD Blue Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
sculpture
People Images & Pictures
human
Public domain images
Related collections
Statue of Liberty 🗽
181 photos
· Curated by Supreme BxRI
Statue Of Liberty Pictures & Images
statue
New York Pictures & Images
Society
168 photos
· Curated by Marja Oilinki
Society Pictures
politic
HD Grey Wallpapers
New York
732 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
New York Pictures & Images
building
HD City Wallpapers