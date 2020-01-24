Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Fabrizio Frigeni
@ffrige
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 25, 2020
Canon, EOS 600D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
bird
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
anthus
sparrow
finch
Backgrounds
Related collections
Gradient Nation
1,608 photos · Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Gradient Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Element
121 photos · Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Warm and Muted
511 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor