Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Steve Sharp
@sharp3
Download free
Share
Info
Huntington Gardens, San Marino, CA
Published on
August 26, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Bridge by the lily pads.
Related collections
nature
2 photos
· Curated by Jane Neal
Nature Images
blossom
transportation
Earthy Aesthetic
101 photos
· Curated by Carolyn Serraino
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Hideaway
18 photos
· Curated by Peyton Herrera
hideaway
plant
Flower Images
Related tags
vegetation
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
land
outdoors
Nature Images
willow
Jungle Backgrounds
huntington gardens
san marino
ca
rainforest
HD Forest Wallpapers
woodland
HD Water Wallpapers
grove
arch
free photo
bridge
lilies
Creative Commons images