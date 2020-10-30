Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
muthengi mbuvi
@muthengimbuvi
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
October 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A master Piece to accentuate your home
Related collections
GoPro
76 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tempest
66 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
tempest
wafe
sea
Us Humans
331 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Related tags
pottery
jar
vase
plant
potted plant
Giraffe Images & Pictures
african art
kenyan art
calabash
guard
HD Art Wallpapers
engraved
etched
african
kenyan
rustic
Public domain images