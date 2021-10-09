Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jeffrey Chan
@jeffreychanphotoart
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
temples
toronto city
wishing plaques
ema
prayer
shinto
red tassels
close up
pray plaques
incense
text
Free stock photos
Related collections
Restaurant and Cafe
562 photos · Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
restaurant
cafe
indoor
iPhone wallpapers
19 photos · Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD iPhone Wallpapers
plant
HD Wallpapers
Subtle September
51 photos · Curated by Geoffrey Datema
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
urban