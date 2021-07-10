Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sheila Swayze
@frozenmoments
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
British Columbia, Canada
Published
on
July 10, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
hummingbird feeding on bee balm flower.
Related tags
british columbia
canada
hummingbird
Summer Backgrounds
flower close up
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #182: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Football Images
Best Soccer Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
minimal
177 photos
· Curated by Ashwin Alaparthi
minimal
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Friendship
144 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Friendship Images
friend
People Images & Pictures