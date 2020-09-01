Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sara Bertoni
@saratrixx
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Perugia, PG, Italia
Published
on
September 2, 2020
Panasonic, DMC-G80
Free to use under the Unsplash License
An ancient palace with a big balcony. Street photography.
Related tags
perugia
pg
italia
street phography
HD City Wallpapers
architecture
balcony
urban
buildings
street
home decor
HD Windows Wallpapers
banister
handrail
shutter
curtain
Brown Backgrounds
wall
railing
window shade
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Health, fitness, wellness
75 photos
· Curated by Lucy Gao
wellness
Health Images
fitness
Signs and Type
44 photos
· Curated by Leonie Rixon
type
sign
Light Backgrounds
Work from Anywhere
167 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
work
Website Backgrounds
business