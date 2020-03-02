Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Soviet Artefacts
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Published on
March 2, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Soviet Modernism
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
saint petersburg
russia
#modernism
#soviet
#socialistmodernism
#sovietarch
#sovietarchitecture
#совмод
#советскаяархитектура
#sovmod
#sovietmodernism
#architecture
Visual Pictures
HD Dope Wallpapers
#geometry
#minimal
#minimalism
#советскиймодернизм
plant
Creative Commons images
Related collections
ARCHI > Concrete
73 photos
· Curated by Marguerite
concrete
architecture
building
BRUTALISM
6 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Matencio
brutalism
russium
HD Windows Wallpapers
Architecture
16 photos
· Curated by Alexandre Matencio
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers