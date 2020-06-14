Go to Jana Leu's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people standing near brown concrete building during daytime
people standing near brown concrete building during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bern, Switzerland
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Black Lives Matter Protest, Bern, Switzerland, 13.06.2020

Related collections

Dappled Light
116 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers
Photography-Cameras
63 photos · Curated by Nicole Gladding
photography-camera
camera
photography
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking