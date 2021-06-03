Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ibrahim Uzun
@ibuzn
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
İstanbul, Türkiye
Published on
June 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Galata view from the Golden Horn
Related tags
türkiye
i̇stanbul
galata
istanbul
haliç
makbul i̇brahim paşa cami
vapur
i̇skele
gökyüzü
HD Art Wallpapers
galata tower
galata kulesi
deniz
HD City Wallpapers
street
mosque
Turkey Images & Pictures
golden horn
steamer
ferry
Free stock photos
Related collections
Light
435 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Light Backgrounds
outdoor
Sunset Images & Pictures
Natural World
108 photos
· Curated by Heidi Thomasen
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures