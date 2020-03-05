Go to Konstantina Kanta's profile
@konstantinakanta
blue and black motorcycle parked beside white concrete wall during daytime
Aidipsós, Ελλάδα
Published on Canon, PowerShot SX410 IS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

