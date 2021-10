The area is called Qaqlasht, Which is about 35km long and 3km wide lush green belt between river Yarkhoon and River Torknow. This spontaneous field starts from Bumbagh and ends in Istaru. This is totally fur and depends on rainy water only. The area is situated about 50km away from City Chitral. This area is part of the Upper Chitral District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district.