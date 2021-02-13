Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Severinus Dewantara
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Bled, Bled, Slovenia
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bled
slovenia
lake bled
boat
lake
tourists
Summer Images & Pictures
eastern europe
HD Blue Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
outdoors
land
HD Water Wallpapers
shoreline
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
transportation
vehicle
Free stock photos
Related collections
Love, Loss and Lost
43 photos
· Curated by Tiffany Christina
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Perspective
2,090 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
Pilgrim's Progress
75 photos
· Curated by Valencia Ng
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures