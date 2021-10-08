Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jane
@janezhou
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 8, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
banana
Related collections
Urbanismo
2,579 photos · Curated by Alexandre Arackawa
urbanismo
building
HD City Wallpapers
Negative Space Flat Lays
44 photos · Curated by Stephanie Midolo
negative
Space Images & Pictures
lay
Beauty / Style
93 photos · Curated by Caterina Chimenti
style
beauty
People Images & Pictures