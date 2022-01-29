Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Shruti Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
7d
ago
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
india
fatehpur
uttar pradesh
Brick Backgrounds
Brick Backgrounds
brick texture
Brick Backgrounds
indian house
old house
indian
village
village house
HD Blue Wallpapers
blue aesthetic
Blue Backgrounds
blue bricks
mustard
plant
outdoors
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
thanksgiving
35 photos · Curated by Megan Ryan
Thanksgiving Images
plant
Fall Images & Pictures
Single Element
52 photos · Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
SHADOW AND LIGHT
464 photos · Curated by Susan H.
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers