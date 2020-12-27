Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jessica Fadel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
December 27, 2020
Canon, EOS 6D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Christmas Tree Images
ornament
abies
fir
human
People Images & Pictures
indoors
furniture
couch
Free images
Related collections
political
319 photos
· Curated by Markus Spiske
political
human
People Images & Pictures
Collection #177: Unsplash
8 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
Star Images
night
Austria
140 photos
· Curated by Paul Gilmore
austria
outdoor
hiking