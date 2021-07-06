Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Joanna Lopez
@joandthepack
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 6, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Close up shot of a honey bee feeding on oregano flowers.
Related tags
garden
Summer Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
honey bee
herbs
Bee Pictures & Images
Flower Images
oregano
plant
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
bush
apiaceae
lilac
pollen
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unreal
36 photos
· Curated by Max Bender
unreal
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
camping
203 photos
· Curated by Meg Learner
camping
outdoor
HD Wood Wallpapers
Possibilities
188 photos
· Curated by Daddymon
possibility
HD Grey Wallpapers
Flower Images