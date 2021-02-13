Urbanus teleus is a common species, and it is generally associated with habitats such as clear forests and roadsides. Juvenile caterpillars make shelters or folded-leaf houses that serve them to live during their life cycle and hide from predators, they can change houses several times as they increase in size. The forewings of both adult sexes have a thin transparent band, but males also have 4 transparent spots on the costal margin. These butterflies often look solitary or in pairs. Butterflies of the genus Urbanus are usually known as long-tailed skippers.