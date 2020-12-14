Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Clint McKoy
@clintmckoy
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7RM4
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Brown Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
leaves
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Wood Wallpapers
outside
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
veins
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Desktop Wallpapers
30 photos
· Curated by Jon Flobrant
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Element
122 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
element
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tropical Vibes
79 photos
· Curated by Pineapple Supply Co.
HD Tropical Wallpapers
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
outdoor