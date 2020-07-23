Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Amy Perez
@amyperez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Published on
July 23, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Great blue heron, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador
Related tags
galapagos islands
ecuador
HD Grey Wallpapers
islands
Beach Images & Pictures
rocks
Nature Images
wild animals
galapagos
Birds Images
great blue heron
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
heron
ardeidae
stork
crane bird
Free pictures
Related collections
Holiday Mood
444 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Holiday Wallpapers
plant
Christmas Images
Food and Drink
833 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
drink
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
Collection #193: Unsplash
9 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
HD City Wallpapers